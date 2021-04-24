Renault to cap vehicle speed at 180km/h from 2022
Mitsubishi Triton canopy recalled over fire risk
Alfa Romeo scraps Giorgio platform for new EV architecture
Honda fully electric by 2040
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class recalled for ISOFIX fix, GLA for airbag issue
Tokyo Motor Show cancelled due to COVID-19
2020 Toyota HiLux recalled over wiring and roller cover faults
Mercedes-Benz recalls 2020 C-Class, EQC and GLC
BMW iX3 open for reservations
- Comparisons
Ford Ranger FX4 MAX vs Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain
Dual-cab weekend warriors head-to-head
- Comparisons
Hyundai Palisade vs Kia Carnival Platinum comparison
SUV newcomer challenges longstanding people mover in the battle of the eight-seaters
- Car Style
We speak to Sony about its Vision-S master plans
Walkman, PlayStation, Xperia… electric car? Electronics maker draws up its own e-mobility future
- Car Style
How bored Rolls Royce buyers got creative during the pandemic
2020's pandemic gave Rolls buyers a lot more time to come up with ways to pimp their rides
- Comparisons
Volkswagen Golf GTI vs rivals
A lot has happened in the time since the last VW Golf GTI unveil – can the new Mark 8 GTI reclaim the hot hatch throne?
- Advice
Boot sizes of Australia’s favourite SUVs
Not all SUVs are created equal when it comes to the cargo department
- Advice
Hands-on: Mercedes-Benz Driving Events review
Whether you want to thrash an AMG GT R around a track or learn more about the safety features of your new Mercedes-Benz, this experience could be for you
- Advice
What to do if you use the wrong fuel
Don't panic! Help is available
- Advice
New electric vehicles coming to Australia in 2021
The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choices
Australia's Best Value Cars 2021: Off-Road 4x4s
Australia's Best Value Cars 2021: Dual-cab 4x4 utes
Driving dos and don’ts: Lane etiquette 101
Summer car care and driving tips
- Reviews
2021 MG ZS EV review
Does Australia's cheapest EV provide good value and effective emissions-free transport?
- Reviews
2021 Ford Escape Vignale AWD review
The top-spec Escape medium SUV brings a certain X-factor over its rivals, but is it worth its $50k price tag?
- Reviews
2021 Subaru Outback AWD review
Does the entry-level Outback offer good value for its sub-$40k retail price tag?
- Reviews
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe diesel review
Paring back the frills on the Hyundai's seven-seat family hauler
2020 Nissan Qashqai Midnight Edition long term review
2021 Toyota GR Yaris review
2021 Hyundai Kona Active review
2021 Ford Puma 1.0L Petrol review