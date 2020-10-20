WhichCar magazine issue two: Australia's best dual cab utes

In issue two of WhichCar magazine, we're looking closely at the hottest selling cars in the Australian market today, the dual-cab ute.

The WhichCar team rates and reviews the best dual-cabs from across all price points and brands.

From the humble Toyota HiLux right through to the RAM 1500, we pull apart the most popular cars on sale in Australia today.

As well, the magazine is chock-full of advice and tips to make buying and owning a car easier. From financing and insurance to what to do in a crash, our team of experts has all the answers!

As well, we're using the power of the internet on the printed page this issue, with QR codes throughout the mag leading you right to our most current review, video and news on the car you're after.

Featured cars

Toyota HiLux

Ford Ranger

Isuzu D-Max

Mitsubishi Triton

Volkswagen Amarok

Nissan Navara

LDV T60

RAM 1500

Great Wall Steed

Mahindra Pik-Up

SsangYong Musso

Jeep Gladiator

Toyota 70 Series

RAM 2500

Chevrolet Silverado