WhichCar magazine issue two: Australia's best dual cab utes

By Tim Robson, 28 Oct 2020 Car Advice

WhichCar magazine's Best dual cab utes issue, with Australia's favourite utes reviewed and rated!

In issue two of WhichCar magazine, we're looking closely at the hottest selling cars in the Australian market today, the dual-cab ute.

The WhichCar team rates and reviews the best dual-cabs from across all price points and brands.

 

From the humble Toyota HiLux right through to the RAM 1500, we pull apart the most popular cars on sale in Australia today.

The price of every car on sale in Australia today

As well, the magazine is chock-full of advice and tips to make buying and owning a car easier. From financing and insurance to what to do in a crash, our team of experts has all the answers!

As well, we're using the power of the internet on the printed page this issue, with QR codes throughout the mag leading you right to our most current review, video and news on the car you're after.

Featured cars

Toyota HiLux

Ford Ranger

Isuzu D-Max

Mitsubishi Triton

Volkswagen Amarok

Nissan Navara

LDV T60

RAM 1500

Great Wall Steed

Mahindra Pik-Up

SsangYong Musso

Jeep Gladiator

Toyota 70 Series

RAM 2500

Chevrolet Silverado

