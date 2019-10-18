2020 Kia Seltos review

The Seltos arrived in Australia with the most advanced safety tech in any Kia.



The standard autonomous emergency braking (AEB) in the S and Sport can initiate a full emergency stop automatically from speeds up to about 80km/h if the system senses you are in danger of driving into something. First it sounds a warning; if you ignore that, it applies the brakes partially; and if you do not intervene it applies maximum braking. (At speeds between 80 and 180km/h it warns and brakes partially, but it will not brake as hard as possible on its own.)



Driver attention alert that detects and warns you if you’re driving a little erratically (a sign of fatigue) is also standard. As is lane-keeping assist, which can detect the lines on the road and help steer the Seltos within them is also standard.

Every Seltos has six airbags: two directly in front of the driver and front passenger; one alongside each front occupant to protect the upper body; and a curtain airbag on each side protecting the heads of front and rear occupants.

There two ISOFIX child restraint anchor points at the rear and three top-tethers.

You also get a reversing camera and a seatbelt warning for every seat – a simple but valuable feature for those with children old enough to unfasten their belts. Dusk-sensing headlights, and the mandatory stability control complete an excellent standard package.



Both the S and Sport are available with an optional Safety Pack that for $1000 adds the higher grade, radar and camera-based ‘Fusion II AEB’ with pedestrian and cyclist detection. This system is standard in the Sport+ and GT Line and also includes advanced smart cruise control that slows to a stop in heavy traffic, electronic parking brake, and 15-inch rear disc brakes.

The Sport+ and GT-Line come with the Safety Pack as part of price along with blind spot detection that alerts you to a vehicle approaching from behind in the next lane via a light in the door mirror. If you indicate to change lanes an audible warning will sound so you don’t cut the vehicle off.



Both versions also get rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, which detects a car coming from the side when you’re reversing and automatically stops the Seltos if necessary. Driver Attention Alert+ detects signs of fatigue and alerts the driver if the vehicle in front moves away from a stop situation, such as a set of lights.



The GT-Line also has safe exit alert, which warns occupants of traffic (including bicycles and motorcycles) before they open their door into the road, and lane following assist that controls acceleration, braking and steering and can track vehicles and road markings ahead to keep the car in-lane and a safe distance from any cars in front.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) awarded the Kia Seltos a five-star rating in October 2019.