Elon Musk is starting the year as a winner, with the Tesla Model 3 named as the reader’s choice Wheels Car of the Year.

A third of voters deemed the cheapest car to come from the American EV brand worthy of our biggest award.

It’s not hard to see why, either, with the Model 3 being one of the most anticipated vehicles of the year. It promises (relatively) cheap, yet engaging, fully electric driving. And it delivers.

That’s just the Standard Range model, with the Performance variant doing exactly what it says on the tin, and outpacing cars with significantly bigger price tags when it comes to the 0-100km/h sprint.

Wheels doesn’t give runner-up awards, but it should be noted that in second place in the reader’s poll is the Toyota RAV4, nabbing 15 percent of the vote.

Next in the popular vote was the BMW 3 Series, edging out the Toyota Supra, with the Volvo S60/V60 rounding out the top five.

Of the 17 contenders for Wheels Car of the Year, the only vehicles that didn’t receive a vote were the Audi A1 and Q3, BMW X5 and Z4, as well as the Range Rover Evoque.

And it isn’t just you, our readers, who are impressed by the Model 3 – our judges share the sentiment. Tesla’s smallest model is one of the finalists for Wheels Car of the Year 2020.

Can it take the double victory? Find out January 30, when the winner is announced at the Australian Motoring Awards.

