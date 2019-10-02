Opinion columns of 2019: Tim Keen

Tim Keen might be the funniest person who writes for MOTOR.
His columns are regularly passed around the office before they go to print so we can all have a cackle at the bizarre ideas he’s concocted to defeat whatever automotive peril is on his mind, whether it be speed cameras, a slowing car market, or even dating.
So, here’s his contribution to our sense of humour in 2019, enjoy the following columns he’s written for us this year.
01 - Science shows that driving makes us happy
Wheeling rodents (and the potential for a tiny rodent Summernats) is proof that we are happiest behind the wheel. The funniest column published in MOTOR in recent memory.
02 - Drag racing is an art
Keen takes a walk on the wild side. And it is glorious.
03 - There should be a dating app based on your car
Looking at what someone else drives can give you an insight into their lives. So why not make a dating decision on that?
04 - The most terrible jobs in the motoring industry
It's all not glitz and glam when it comes to the business of cars.
05 - What are phone-use-detecting cameras really for?
Tim deduces that these new phone-spotting cameras serve a more sinister - or crude – purpose.
06 - How to solve Australia's car theft problem
Tim’s cheap solution to solving our nation's car theft problem.
07 - Let's find a better way to limit speeds
Hear Tim out. Speed limiters are great, just not for limiting top speeds. You know what that means…
08 - Marie Kondo should have a go at tidying the family car
It isn't our houses that desperately need a consultant in tidying up.
09 - Driving hand signals we should have
There is more than one way to get the message across.
10 - How to increase car sales, bring back the family road trip
The curious case of Big Banana's mini-golf course and the answer to reviving the car market.
11 - If the 21st Century is a person, it is living its finest hooning years
Spending on credit and living the moment, it seems the current century is going through familiar motions.
12 - It's high time Nissan replaces the GT-R
Following the Godzilla movie line, Tim thinks its high time Nissan stopped rebooting the franchise and make a new iteration.
13 - Becoming the 'Cuba' of the car world wouldn't be a bad thing
By the way things are going, following Cuba's car culture might be for the best.