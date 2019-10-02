Opinion columns of 2019: Tim Keen

Tim Keen might be the funniest person who writes for MOTOR.

His columns are regularly passed around the office before they go to print so we can all have a cackle at the bizarre ideas he’s concocted to defeat whatever automotive peril is on his mind, whether it be speed cameras, a slowing car market, or even dating.

So, here’s his contribution to our sense of humour in 2019, enjoy the following columns he’s written for us this year.

01 - Science shows that driving makes us happy

Wheeling rodents (and the potential for a tiny rodent Summernats) is proof that we are happiest behind the wheel. The funniest column published in MOTOR in recent memory.

02 - Drag racing is an art

Keen takes a walk on the wild side. And it is glorious.

03 - There should be a dating app based on your car

Looking at what someone else drives can give you an insight into their lives. So why not make a dating decision on that?

04 - The most terrible jobs in the motoring industry

It's all not glitz and glam when it comes to the business of cars.

Tim deduces that these new phone-spotting cameras serve a more sinister - or crude – purpose.

Tim’s cheap solution to solving our nation's car theft problem.

Hear Tim out. Speed limiters are great, just not for limiting top speeds. You know what that means…

08 - Marie Kondo should have a go at tidying the family car

It isn't our houses that desperately need a consultant in tidying up.

09 - Driving hand signals we should have

There is more than one way to get the message across.

The curious case of Big Banana's mini-golf course and the answer to reviving the car market.

Spending on credit and living the moment, it seems the current century is going through familiar motions.

Following the Godzilla movie line, Tim thinks its high time Nissan stopped rebooting the franchise and make a new iteration.

By the way things are going, following Cuba's car culture might be for the best.