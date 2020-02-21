WhichCar Weekly podcast episode 51 now live

As we all try to morph our lives into a rapidly changing world, racing in a virtual realm might be the best form of motorsport action we can get, at least for the next few months.

In response to widespread cancellation of races around the globe, many series have responded with live televised eRacing and simracing versions of the cancelled events, but are they hitting the mark?

On today’s chat, the WCW panel regroups once again via video link to review some of the eRacing instalments that have attempted to satisfy the world’s motorsport fan’s appetite for racing, while circuits around the world remain eerily silent.

Welcomed back to the WCW fold, gaming guru Tony weighs in with his insight and knowledge on the contentious subject of eRacing, and we are joined by WhichCar editor Tim for his perspective as a petrol head who ordinarily prefers his racing in the real world.

TCR, Formula 1, NASCAR and now Supercars have all made their forays into an online arena, but do the established pinnacles of real-world racing continue to dominate when the tables are turned into a virtual track? Tune in to find out.

