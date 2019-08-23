Have you ever jumped behind the wheel of a car fully expecting to hate it but actually inexplicably loving it? The WhichCar Weekly team certainly has and in this week’s episode, Andy, Dan and Scott reveal the cars that surprised them in the best possible way.







Obviously there’s the plethora of 5h1tboxes that you might be expecting but, among the typical candidates, there are a couple of premium players that have fallen into the same category despite having been crucified by the majority that drove them.



But from seriously controversial and decisive cars, the panel turn their attention to one that will most likely unite them.







BMW has revealed more juicy information about its imminent M3 and M4 feisty fraternal twins and there’s one particular revelation that has the chaps beside themselves with excitement.

Is it the power figures, the performance potential, the colour palette, price, or piston count? Tune in to find out.

