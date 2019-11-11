SEMA Show
The annual Specialty Equipment Market Association, or more commonly known as SEMA, is widely regarded as the one of the world’s largest automotive trade show that attracts more than 2400 car manufacturers and aftermarket parts suppliers from around the world.
Held over four days in the first week of November at the Las Vegas Convention Centre, SEMA is a confluence of nearly every facet of the automotive world, showcasing wild hotrod projects, customised 4x4 big rigs, highly-tuned performance cars, and the latest in electronic gadgets.
With such a wide variety of specialties and genres, the number of aftermarket products featured at SEMA usually number in the thousands with just about any aftermarket automotive product imaginable.
Being a trade-show, SEMA is not open to the public. Instead attendees are required to register themselves as a buyer, exhibitor or media before the show. Official site: https://www.semashow.com
A few more favourites from SEMA 2019
Here are a few more crazy creations that caught our gaze at this year’s SEMA Show.
Shelby turns the GT500 into the drag-focused Dragon Snake
Shelby revives Dragon Snake name on concept Mustang GT500 in drag for the drag strip
All the outdoor action from the 2019 SEMA Show
The SEMA Show grounds are a maze of crazy custom creations.
All the indoor action from the 2019 SEMA Show
The massive SEMA Show halls are packed wall-to-wall with custom metal.
Toyota brings nine modified GR Supras to SEMA 2019
On a scale of 1-9, how wild would you like your Supra?
Aussies of SEMA 2019
The full rundown on all the Aussie builds at SEMA 2019 in Las Vegas
Mahindra debuts off-road ROXOR concepts at SEMA Show
Marshal and Coastal Cruiser concepts debut on the Mahindra Automotive North America stands at SEMA Show.
GM Performance unveils new electric crate motor concept
Electric crate motor-powered E-10 Concept truck unveiled at SEMA 2019
Overland Experience at SEMA Show: photo gallery
We popped on the khaki shorts and checked out a new exhibit at the SEMA Show.
Tricked-up Titan graces Nissan USA’s SEMA stand
Nissan’s 2020 Titan gets dressed up for the SEMA Show.
Modified Hondas celebrate brand heritage at SEMA
Four unique Hondas caught our eye in this year’s SEMA display
Jeep Gladiators dominate the SEMA Show: Photo gallery
The Gladiator is the hottest unit on display at this year’s SEMA Show … and they’re everywhere.