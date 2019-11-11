The annual Specialty Equipment Market Association, or more commonly known as SEMA, is widely regarded as the one of the world’s largest automotive trade show that attracts more than 2400 car manufacturers and aftermarket parts suppliers from around the world.

Held over four days in the first week of November at the Las Vegas Convention Centre, SEMA is a confluence of nearly every facet of the automotive world, showcasing wild hotrod projects, customised 4x4 big rigs, highly-tuned performance cars, and the latest in electronic gadgets.

With such a wide variety of specialties and genres, the number of aftermarket products featured at SEMA usually number in the thousands with just about any aftermarket automotive product imaginable.

Being a trade-show, SEMA is not open to the public. Instead attendees are required to register themselves as a buyer, exhibitor or media before the show. Official site: https://www.semashow.com