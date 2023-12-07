Specifications for the 1983 Holden Commodore Vacationer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Holden Commodore Vacationer Vh 4.1L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1451 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2668 mm
|Height
|1407 mm
|Length
|4732 mm
|Width
|1722 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1408 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|16 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|269 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided