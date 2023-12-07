WhichCar
1996 Holden Commodore S Vs 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1996 Holden Commodore S Vs 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1996 Holden Commodore S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1491 mm
Tracking Rear 1491 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2731 mm
Height 1403 mm
Length 4861 mm
Width 1794 mm
Kerb Weight 1400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 304 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vsk19Hvl123456
Country Manufactured Australia