Specifications for the 1997 Holden Commodore Ss. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Holden Commodore Ss Vt 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1569 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1587 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2788 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4884 mm
|Width
|1842 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1690 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|P235/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|P235/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vtk69Mvl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Long Range Fuel Tank
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Compact disc player - $450
- Metallic Paint - $233
- Power Sunroof - $1,995
- Power Windows - $970