2003 Holden Commodore Lumina Vy 3.8L Petrol 4D Wagon

2003 Holden Commodore Lumina Vy 3.8L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1569 mm
Tracking Rear 1587 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2938 mm
Height 1545 mm
Length 5046 mm
Width 1847 mm
Kerb Weight 1527 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 305 Nm
Makimum Power 152 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R16
Rear Tyre 225/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number 6G1Yl51A13L123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia