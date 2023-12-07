Specifications for the 2004 Holden Commodore Ss. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Holden Commodore Ss Vyii 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1577 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2938 mm
|Height
|1527 mm
|Length
|5027 mm
|Width
|1847 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1654 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|465 Nm
|Makimum Power
|245 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof - $2,495