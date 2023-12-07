Specifications for the 2013 Holden Commodore International. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Holden Commodore International Vf My14 3.0L Petrol 4D Sportwagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1602 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1476 mm
|Length
|4894 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1622 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|210 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6700
|Torque RPM
|2900
|Maxiumum Torque
|290 Nm
|Makimum Power
|185 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|6G1Ek5%&$#L123456
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Reversing Camera
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
Optional Extras
- Lane Change Warning - $350
- Metallic Paint - $550
- Satellite Navigation - $750