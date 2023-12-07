Specifications for the 2020 MG Hs Essence Anfield Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 MG Hs Essence Anfield Edition Sas23 My21 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1593 mm
|Ground Clearance
|174 mm
|Wheelbase
|2720 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4574 mm
|Width
|1876 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|170 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|144 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|214 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|170 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|119 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R18 97W
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R18 97W
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsja24U97Kg123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Around View Monitor
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cornering Brake Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Chrome Surround - Front Fog Lights
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest with Cooling Function
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Full Leather Interior
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Global Positioning System
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights On Warning
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Headrests Rear
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Individual Cool Box
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Intelligent Light System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Leather Console
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Dashboard
- Leather Door Trim Package
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Interior - Special
- Leather Interior Two-Tone
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map/Reading Lights - Rear
- Navigation System
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Removable Luggage Cover above Boot
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Assist
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Anti-submarine Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Anti-submarine Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Pack
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Management Strategy
- Sports Pedals
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof with Manual Blind
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Sill Extensions with Chrome Highlights
- Side Steps
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Virtual Instruments
- Vinyl Upholstery
- Welcome Lights
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Pearl Metallic Paint - $700
Current MG Hs pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Essence X 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$30,700
|Essence X 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$36,990
|Essence 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$33,990
|Excite 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$31,990
|Vibe 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$29,990