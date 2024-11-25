Black Friday deal! Save 50% on 4X4 Australia 12-month subscriptions

2024 is a milestone year for 4x4 Australia, and you can join the celebration by picking up a 12-month subscription to Australia's ultimate guide to all things four-by-four.

Starting today, and running all through to 4:45pm (AEDT) on the 2nd of December 2024 you can pick up a 12 months (13 issues) of 4x4 Australia for 50% off, and you can have something fresh to read for any month you head out into the wilderness. That's $155 of value for under $80.

Or perhaps you would be interested in something classic from years past, with back issues of 4x4 Australia available for seeing classic adventures across the Great Brown Land.

2025 is shaping up to be a bumper year for 4x4 adventurers, and with 4x4 Australia you can look forward to coverage on the following:

4x4 Australia 500th edition hits the stands

Celebrate the 500th edition of 4x4 Australia with a special edition packed with epic adventures, iconic vehicles, and many more of our all time reader favourites.

Everything you need to know about the New Toyota Prado with comprehensive reviews and comparison tests

Discover how the all-new Prado stacks up against the competition with in-depth reviews, head-to-head tests and we'll answer if it is worth the new price tag!

Kia Tasman on and off-road

We put Kia’s bold new Tasman through its paces with our exclusive off road test drive tackling some of Australia's most rugged terrain.

Vehicle protection and why you need it

Keep your rig adventure-ready with expert tips on the must-have protection gear to conquer harsh Aussie conditions.

Building your 4x4 tourer – how to get the most our of it

As always, we bring you our ultimate step-by-step guide to transforming your 4x4 into the perfect touring machine for unforgettable off-road adventures.

The 4x4 Australia Land Cruiser 79 Series mega-build

Yep, the team at 4x4 Australia bought one of the last V8 Land Cruiser 79 Series. Subscribe as each issue covers the transformation of this jaw-dropping build ready to take on Australia’s toughest tracks.

Toyota Tundra takes on the picks from Ford, Ram, and Chevy

Big trucks, big showdown – see how the Tundra fares against the heavyweights in a battle of muscle and capability

More EV 4x4s – are they suitable for off-road use?

Can electric 4x4s handle the demands of the bush? We put the latest models to the test in a real-world off-road environment.