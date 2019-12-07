As a motor journalist one hopes that all goes to plan on the road, whether that be the many thousands of kilometres in car review research or the many launches laid on to introduce new vehicles.

It's fair to say, though, that it doesn’t.

Kicking off the chat today, Andy, Dan and Scott recount the times road trips ended badly. Sometimes it was plain bad luck, other times it was poor planning, but it definitely wasn’t always our fault - or at least that’s what we tell people.

Andy was once involved with the destruction of a prototype British sportscar and the police were actually delighted, Scott once detonated a very expensive engine and if you want to know Dan’s darkest hour on Australian roads you can listen to the episode in which he describes it here.

Sometimes we manage to get through an entire drive without binning a car, exploding its engine or losing it entirely, but in certain select occasions that might not have been the best result for it.

Next we discuss the cars that shouldn’t have been allowed to live and our worst cars to date.

MORE The worst James Bond cars of all time

It might have been something that promised to deliver and didn’t, sometimes it was a model that disappointed from the start, either way, this handful of abysmal machines are best forgotten.

But rather than ending on a critical note, we try to correct the balance by suggesting some of our best ideas for those cars that should have existed but the makers never agreed. Everyone yearns for a BMW M3 Touring or a Toyota 86 with a turbo, but the boys round out this week’s chat with some proposals you might not have considered.

Let’s hope the major manufacturers were listening in.

Catch up on last week's chat here

You can find WhichCar Weekly on all manner of podcast apps including iTunes and Podbean. Please rate, subscribe and leave a review!

You can also follow the day-to-day happenings of the WhichCar team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @whichcar.