In the lead-up to the end of the financial year a majority of car manufacturers are all for doing deals on new cars – often at significant savings to the buyer.

But nothing quite compares to the savings that can be had on models that are about to be superseded.

Run-out models sold at the EOFY are where the greatest discounts can be had. It presents a double-whammy opportunity where dealers are keen to make way for newly-updated models while simultaneously also trying to sell as many cars as possible before June 30.

As long as you're cool with missing out on the latest and greatest, this culmination of opportunities can spell hundreds, thousands and maybe even tens of thousands of dollars off your next new car.

Let’s take a look at what cars are about to enter run-out and see what kind of savings could be had.

Ford Escape

Ford’s advertised discounts are already good, but with a new generation car just around the corner, we reckon there’s a chance for even greater savings.

Even if dealers have no room to move, perhaps suggest inclusions like options or genuine-fit accessories as a deal-sweetener.

The Escape Ambiente FWD is now $28,990 driveaway, Escape Trend FWD is $32,490 driveaway, Escape ST-Line is now $38,490 driveaway and the range-topper Escape Titanium AWD is now $44,340 driveaway.

BMW 4 Series

The next-generation BMW 4 Series is due on Aussie soil in October, and that opens the door for discussion for a reduced price on the current coupe.

While still very accomplished in terms of its current competition and technological levels, the 4 Series at its heart remains at least six years old, so use that as a point of entry to your negotiations.

Toyota HiLux

The imminent reveal of a mid-life update to Australia’s best-selling car, the Toyota HiLux. Add to that, we shouldn’t have to wait too long for the actual car’s arrival in Australia.

Toyota is already offering a few deals across its HiLux range for both private and business buyers, but if your desired model isn’t one of the discounted variants it’s at least worth trying to sort a deal commensurate with the discounts offered on other spec levels.

Hyundai i30

There’s not much to dislike about an i30, and with sales across the board, there’s more reason to buy one now than ever.

Add to that, the fact that a new facelifted version is touching down in the second half of 2020 means that current Hyundai models are on run-out.

It’s now $23,470 for the i30 Go automatic, the i30 Active is $25,220 in automatic trim and a base model i30 Go manual is $21,190. All prices are listed as drive-away, but go in there with your haggling shoes on.

Hyundai Santa Fe

Somewhat bizarrely, Hyundai has ushered in another facelift of its Santa Fe large SUV which only went on sale in 2018.

While discounts might not officially be on the cards just yet, the new version is not far from Australian launch which could lead towards savings on dealer stock of the current Santa Fe.

Isuzu D-Max

Ahead of the incoming facelifted D-Max, Isuzu is running offers on the current model which sees the X-Rider special edition which is now $39,990 driveaway.

Plenty more offers are available for both cab chassis and dual-cab body styles so head to a dealership to find out more.

Kia Sorento

Just like its Hyundai Santa Fe relative, the Kia Sorento also finds itself about to be updated.

Low-interest rate finance deals are being offered across the range, but push hard and you should be able to drop down the price, too.

Nissan Juke

The all-new Juke has been announced, and that only means one thing for remaining stocks of the current car...

First-generation Jukes are being sold from $23,490 for a 2WD 1.2-litre manual ST right up to an automatic Juke Nismo for $37,990.

Push hard for even better deals as the new generation rolls in, but don't forget the Juke is getting on a bit.

Mercedes-Benz C300e

Merc's mid-sized stalwart has done the business for the three-pointed star for some years now, and the brand often runs specials at a dealer level.

We've noticed that the C300e hybrid is being offered at a slightly better price than it was last month, and we reckon you'll get into the hybrid C300 for under $90,000 if you look around.

Holden

Of course, how could we end on anything but Holden. There are substantial savings to be had on every model on the lot as dealers are forced to close due to GM pulling out of the Australian market.

However, the pickings are going to be very slim, as most of the company's remaining stocks have already been snapped up.