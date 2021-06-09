SYDNEY’S Tony Moit is around five years younger than his brother Michael, who owns the mental WOG-007 Cortina we featured in the SM Yearbook 2020. Tony spent his teenage years tagging along with Michael as he immersed himself in the 1980s hot car and street racing scene, so it’s not entirely surprising that he was keen to get into a tough ride as soon as possible – even before he got his licence. But the car he chose was a little out of the ordinary.

First published in the April 2021 issue of Street Machine

“Everyone was doing Cortinas and Capris, and I wanted something different,” Tony recalls. “I found this 260Z sitting in some overgrown grass with a blown motor and gearbox and asked the owner if they wanted to sell it to me. When they said yes, I called Bob Pennell and asked him what he could do with it. He said: ‘If you want something different, we can put a 302 Windsor in it and get it engineered.’ As soon as he said that, I bought the car and had Bob do the conversion.”

26 The gorgeous Sting Red paintjob is the work of the very talented Andrew Poole at AWP Classic Restorations. Photos: Ben Hosking

Although the paint left a lot to be desired, the Datsun’s body was in pretty good shape, with minimal rust. “It was an easy car to strip down and repaint,” Tony says. “Back in the day, George from Thornleigh Auto Body Alignment painted it. I used to go down there after work and we would work on the car all night long. We played around with it for about three or four months before he put the paint on, and that paint was on it up until three years ago, when we started this rebuild.”

The Datto was still in fairly good nick even after all that time, but there was a bit of rust in the sills and floorpan that had to be addressed. Once that was sorted, it was time to strip the entire car back and lay on a fresh coat of paint. In the 80s, the car was swathed in Porsche Indischrot, aka Guards Red, a colour that graced many a street machine back then. This time around, though, Tony knew exactly which colour he wanted – Holden’s Sting Red, a very clean and bright shade that suits the car perfectly.

26 Early Z cars are a classic sports car design, and the black bumpers and trim on Tony’s example add to the aggressive look

While the colour may have stayed similar, the overall look of the car has been changed dramatically with the blacking out of all the brightwork. “It was all chrome before – the bumpers, around the windows – so it’s a complete change,” says Tony. In fact, there’s no chrome on the car at all, not even in the engine bay, with just the brushed aluminium of the radiator and bare aluminium engine parts contrasting against the sea of red and black.

The 302 that Bob Pennell built back in the day had stayed in the car for over 30 years, but that has now been retired and a new 347 Windsor was built by Anthony Geha of Geha Race Engines. “Anthony is my best friend; we grew up together, went to the same schools and still catch up weekly,” Tony explains. “He’s known the car from day one – he was our mechanic, though he wasn’t building motors back then.”

26 It took a bit of effort to get the twin system all the way to the back of the car and underneath the IRS. A new fuel tank was also fabricated by Moits Motorcars

What Anthony screwed together is still a Windsor, but it’s been stroked out to 347 cubes using a Scat rotating assembly topped with SRP pistons. The heads are AFR Renegades, while the Edelbrock Performer Air-Gap manifold has Bosch port injection and is topped with an Aeroflow throttlebody. A solid cam with 620thou lift and 256 degrees duration makes all the right noises through the 15/8-inch custom-made headers and tightly packaged twin 2.5-inch exhaust.