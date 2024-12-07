WhichCar

Gear

2024 Christmas gift guide: BLUETTI power-saving solutions

Class-leading portable power, whenever and wherever you need it
Gear

Toyota HiLux gets a Terrain Tamer Disc brake conversion

Just like diamonds trump spades, Terrain Tamer’s disc brake conversion is a winner
Gear

TRAILMIG welder put to the test!

When things break in the bush, this compact welding kit makes it easy to fix them and get going again
News

2025 Mazda MX-5 pricing: 35th Anniversary Edition joins range

Mazda marks 35 years of the MX-5 with a limited-edition model and updates to its 2025 line-up, including revised trim options and pricing
News

2025 Hyundai Palisade revealed

The 2025 Hyundai Palisade debuts with a boxier design, upgraded cabin tech, and a nine-seat configuration
News

This tiny Honda is Japan's Car of the Year, while the Triton impressed most on design

The Honda Freed has claimed the 2024-2025 Japan Car of the Year title, outscoring the Mazda CX-80, while the Mini Cooper secured the Import Car of the Year award
News

2025 Kia Sportage facelift: Australia confirmed, with diesel too

The new-look Kia Sportage debuted at the LA motor show this week, with an Australian launch set for early 2025
News

Zeekr X electric SUV: Australian pricing + ANCAP 5-star rating confirmed

The 2025 Zeekr X electric SUV is now available for pre-order in Australia, offering two variants and a competitive starting price.
News

2025 BMW 1 Series pricing for Australia

The updated BMW 1 Series hatch has arrived with a refreshed design and the latest tech on board.
News

New Mitsubishi models coming: Pajero Sport, Delica... but where's the ASX?

It might be saddled with some of the industry's oldest product, but Mitsubishi has some interesting stuff on the horizon...
News

Updated Honda Civic lands in Australia: What You Need to Know

The model beloved by Aussies for 52 years is reworked for the hybrid-curious generation.

COTY

Wheels Car of the Year: Every winner since 1963

Australia's most prestigious motoring award has an eclectic alumni
Gear

Best new 4x4 aftermarket products in Australia: December 2024

We've assembled the best new aftermarket products on shelves this month
News

Genesis Electrified GV70: Updated luxury, inside and out

Hyundai’s upmarket brand has revealed more details on the re-design of its Electrified GV70 SUV, with sales to commence in Australia in the first half of 2025.
News

Tudor to keep time at the 2025 Dakar Rally

A watch company with a reputation for tough, durable and precise timepieces seems a perfect fit for the world’s most gruelling race.
News

VFACTS November 2024: New vehicle sales decline, FCAI downplays EV growth

Australian car sales dropped 11.6% in November 2024, with hybrids gaining traction while EVs struggle to make inroads – according to the FCAI.
News

Australian EV market cracks 100,000 sales. Or does it?

Australia’s EV sales in 2024, including plug-in hybrid vehicles, have exceeded 100,000 units. We take a look at the breakdown of those numbers.
News

VFACTs November 2024: Strong start on the sales charts for the all-new Prado

Prado hits the market running, while the Ford Ranger keeps forging on
News

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition: Australian pricing and specs revealed

Discover all the local details on this striking luminous green limited edition hatch from Mercedes-AMG.
News

Ford Australia kills electric Puma plan, citing "market dynamics"

After first confirming in early 2023 that it would bring the electric Puma to Australia, Ford has instead surrendered another segment
News

REVEALED: Jaguar Type 00 previews sleek new future EV

Jaguar's Type 00 concept has gone official at Miami Art Week, showcasing a long and low design on an advanced EV platform.
News

2024 Maxxis Custom 4x4 of the Year winner revealed

This 80 Series proves LandCruisers remain the people’s choice!
Reviews

2023 Ford Everest build: From stock to ultimate family tourer

We set out to see how well Ford’s Everest wagon would do as a touring 4x4, and we reckon it has come up trumps
News

2025 Subaru BRZ pricing and features

Subaru’s 2025 BRZ sports coupe arrives with enhanced standard equipment, upgraded tech, and unchanged pricing.