Scott Taylor

-
Drag Challenge
Street Machine Drag Challenge 2021 entry list
Bumper field of 294 entrants locked in for Drag Challenge 2021, 17-22 October
-
Features
Big-block 1971 Chrysler VH Valiant hardtop - flashback
Looking back on Kahn O’Donnell's Pro Street, nitrous-assisted big-block Valiant coupe
-
Features
Steve Santos’ 1000hp Walkinshaw - flashback
One hundred per cent street driven with a reliable 1000hp. Gotta love that!
-
Carnage
Carnage Episode 57 - how to fit mini-tubs
Scotty uses some lockdown time to fit mini-tubs to his Valiant wagon
-
Features
Tribute: Craig 'Shonky' Brewer
It has been five years since Craig Brewer passed on; here's our tribute published in 2015
-
Features
Pro street 1964 Ford Fairlane hardtop
Fast as lightning and just as impressive
-
Carnage
Project Supermang part two – Carnage episode 51
Scotty finishes off the blown L67 for our Project Supermang VN Berlina
-
Features
Budget-built Ford EL Falcon GLi '13s for $1300' project - flashback
When the guys at Performance Forums came up with the 13s for $1300 concept, I was hooked
-
Carnage
Blown L67-powered ‘Project Supermang’ VN Berlina – Carnage Plus episode 68
Scotty gets Project Supermang underway by building up the supercharged L67 for our VN
-
Features
Mark Arblaster's 1970 Chrysler VG Valiant hardtop WAR440 - flashback
Looking back to when Mark Arblaster's WAR440 VG Valiant was reborn with more cubes, more power and a brand new look
-
Events
Lardner Park Motorfest 2014 flashback
To find Lardner Park Motorfest, one of regional Victoria’s best burnout shows, just look for the smoke signal
-
Features
Turbo 358-cube 1971 Holden HQ GTS coupe
Take a Chevy V8, add a turbo and a little boost and you've got a recipe for horsepower