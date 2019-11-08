Highly modified GTHO Phase III Falcon passed in at auction

THIS wild XY GTHO Phase III Falcon was passed in at just over $350,000 at a GraysOnline auction yesterday.

The XY was offered without a driveline, but vintage images of the car show it had all the hallmarks of a high-end street machine of the 70s and 80s – mechanical injection, lakes pipes, and flared guards over massive rubber.

The fact that it was a genuine GTHO wasn’t a cause for horrified pearl-clutching like it is today. Early editions of Street Machine featured more than a few genuine GTHOs, Bathurst Monaros, R/T Chargers, and XU-1, L34 and A9X Toranas that were all highly modified.

And while this particular HO has seen better days, it is a genuine one-owner car and an amazing time capsule.

The XY was bought new by the late Don Perry, who turned it into a fearsome street car on the Werribee scene in the late 70s and early 80s. Powered by a fuel-injected Cleveland and running through a manual gearbox, the car was apparently good for 13s on the quarter – not bad for the time.

The car was also fitted with a 429 big-block at some stage in its life, but apparently never saw action in this guise.

Of course, when the Falcon is eventually sold, there is little doubt that it will be restored back to standard form to maximise the return on the investment.

And while the GTHO was passed in, a 1969 Boss 429 Mustang that was part of the same estate was sold for $222.5K, plus buyer's premium. Again, the driveline was out of the car, but the sale did include the rare and highly-desirable Boss 429 donk.