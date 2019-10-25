Tokyo Motor Show
The Tokyo Motor Show is a biennial car show held between October and November for cars and other forms of mobility in Tokyo, Japan. Focusing heavily on technological advancement and concept cars, the Tokyo Motor Show displays all the latest achievements of local Japanese manufacturers, while also serving as a world stage for international brands. It is considered as one of the big five motor shows, along with Detroit, Geneva, Frankfurt and Paris.
For more information, head to the official Tokyo Motor Show website
Mazda: ‘Rotary sports car is still our dream!’
They’ve been promising it for years, but we have confirmation that Mazda’s plans for a rotary-powered sports car aren’t dead yet
Mitsubishi MI-TECH PHEV concept sports turbine powerplant
Open-buggy concept gets jet-age tech to power electrified 4WD drivetrain
Toyota wants hybrid Hilux, Landcruiser for Australia
Make no mistake, Toyota Australia reckons Australia’s workers and farmers are ready for the brand’s first hybrid workhorses
2020 Honda Jazz revealed at Tokyo Motor Show
The fourth-generation Honda Jazz features a two-motor hybrid powertrain and class-leading safety technology
2019 Tokyo Motor Show review
CAR's Ben Miller reveals all the trends from the floors of the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show
Mazda’s first EV has suicide doors, and a rotary is coming!
Don’t be put off by the underwhelming range - this sleek, coupe-style SUV ushers in a new era for Mazda.
Tokyo Motor Show: Lexus announces exclusive ‘F’ models for Oz
Limited-edition RC F and GS F revealed to celebrate a decade of F cars
2017 Tokyo Motor Show: Honda unveils Sports EV Concept
Big brother to the Urban EV Concept is claimed to blend artificial intelligence with sportiness
2017 Tokyo Motor Show: Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept revealed
The Evolution moniker has been revived … on an all-electric SUV
2017 Tokyo Motor Show: Nissan IMx concept revealed
A minimalist interior marks a significant change for Nissan’s future battery-powered SUV
2017 Tokyo Motor Show: Mazda’s Vision Coupe concept previews next-gen Mazda 6
Mazda sleek concept is not only a harbinger of the next-generation Mazda 6, but a sign that the Japanese automaker wants to head upmarket
2017 Tokyo Motor Show: Mazda Kai concept unveiled, next-gen Mazda 3 previewed
Mazda’s Kai show car is essentially our first good look at the next Mazda 3 hatch.
