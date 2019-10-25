The Tokyo Motor Show is a biennial car show held between October and November for cars and other forms of mobility in Tokyo, Japan. Focusing heavily on technological advancement and concept cars, the Tokyo Motor Show displays all the latest achievements of local Japanese manufacturers, while also serving as a world stage for international brands. It is considered as one of the big five motor shows, along with Detroit, Geneva, Frankfurt and Paris.

