Brett Collingwood

Brett joined Street Machine as sub-editor in late 2013, following eight years as a contributing writer and, later, assistant editor at the Brisbane-based music weekly Rave Magazine. It was there that he first discovered his love of fixing other people’s mistakes, which led to him moving towards editing and, eventually, a job at SM. While the world of modified cars was new to him, Brett soon sorted out his pistons from his plenums and discovered a somewhat alarming fondness for the XM Falcon. In addition to his work at SM, Brett has also lent his special brand of pedantry to MOTOR, 4X4 Australia, Unique Cars and Wheels.