2020 just doesn’t let up, does it? Sometimes it’s all we can do to focus on the day job, what with the turmoil – good and bad – that’s currently sweeping the planet. To be honest, though, there have been a few moments where the day-to-day has faded into the background as I watch what’s happening both around the world and here at home. It’s hard not to merely echo the sentiments expressed around the world by people much cleverer and more invested than I am, but I do feel strongly that this moment in time will be looked back upon as a genuine pivot point. By its very nature, the car game can – inadvertently or otherwise - exclude people that it shouldn’t, and that includes the indigenous Australian community. We can all do better, and one small way we can help is by making sure all young Aussies have access to equal educational opportunities. After a record-setting May for whichcar.com.au, it’s been a quieter week around the traps as attention turns to bigger stages. The biggest story of the week by far came – illicitly, it seems – from Holden’s HQ, with a leaked real estate document detailing the sale of the Lang Lang proving ground. I’ve had opportunity to visit the site on a few occasions, and it’s a pretty important touchstone in the Australian-made car game – it’ll be a sombre day when the keys are (eventually) handed over to a new owner.

As the economy lurches from its own COVID-19-like fever,a great story on bargain-priced supercars also caught the eye, while details of Nissan’s forthcoming 400Z also proved a strong draw for people perhaps looking for an affordable alternative to a big-dollar sports car. Talking of performance cars, we also covered the frankly amazing allegations levelled by Ferrari Australia’s ex-boss at some of his Italian colleagues. It was all about sports cars this week – a limited run of Dick Johnston-inspired Ford Mustangs dragged in a lot of V8 fans, while a story about building your own virtual sports car by way of a racing sim rig was very popular. One you may have missed over the long weekend was a first-person piece from James Dyson – yes, the vacuum cleaner guy – around the ‘failure’ of the company’s electric car. It’s a terrific snapshot into the hard numbers needed to get a car off the ground.

5 June

June is shaping up to be quite a month, by the feel of it. The sweep of restrictions we’ve all been subject to will start to ease, and we’ll be able to return to a life that at least resembles the one we all had before the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Or will we? Put it this way… I’m not rushing to book plane tickets or holidays any time soon. In fact, it’s looking increasingly likely that I’ll be hitting the highway a lot more as I make the 1000km commute to Melbourne to connect up with the rest of the WhichCar team from time to time.

While it might be hard to tell from the scrums currently crowding the roofing screw aisle at Bunnings, I’m betting our lives will definitely be a little different going forward – even if we can gather in groups of 50.

I’m curious to see what transpires with commuting, too. NSW kids were essentially ordered back to school this week, with the glib throwaway line that they should all be driven there. Result: chaos at the first bell. Chances are this will be replicated as more and more offices and workplaces open for business.

In and around our business this week, it’s been all about the idiots. Like the ones criss-crossing the US at breakneck speed, the ones caught at 320km/h on UK motorways or the ones that crashed a brand new Porsche Taycan (below).

Some also might say that the lunatics are still running the asylum in the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, too, as its new plans sew more confusion than certainty in the wake of some truly stupendous losses.

The team at Wheels dove deep into the next Ford Ranger and what we might be expecting, and the crew also unearthed an amazing story of a left-hook Commodore crossing the US (we assume not in Cannonball mode) that resonated with our readers.

We also dug in to see if there’s any merit around the notion of a cash-for-clunkers plan for Australia, and our in-depth piece on the new hydrogen plans for Australia has also fired well.

Speaking of alternative energy, Jeep’s head designer loves the idea of an electric Wrangler, we took a look at a new V8-powered SUV on its way to Australia and checked out the amazing story of a brand new 20-year-old racing Monaro.

On the new car front, we looked more closely at a trio of brand new compact SUVs en route to Australia, grilled Porsche about what it got wrong with its Cayman and said happy 30th birthday to Lexus.

We also revealed a little more sauce on the incoming Nissan 400Z and looked at just how Toyota has spiced up its tamales in the last decade (below).

And in motorsport – okay, virtual motorsport news, we looked at the peculiar case of the e-racer fired for not racing, and we looked at how Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc turned the streets of Monaco into his own playground last Sunday.

If you’re heading out this weekend, our travel restrictions update is worth a look, and don’t forget our regular new car deals page, which is updated weekly.

23 May

It’s amazing what a bit of adversity can do to change long-held habits. Take our game, for example. I’ve been treading the same car review path for more than two decades now, but in a blink of an eye, it’s all gone away.

And yet, we’re still here. Kind of says something, doesn’t it?

Sure, we’ve all made half-hearted gestures towards changing long-held habits over the years. Working at another publishing house in the latter half of the 1990s, our bosses one day proudly whipped the covers off $40,000 worth of video conferencing gear that was going to revolutionise the way we communicated with colleagues in other markets.

If it was used a total of a dozen times in its sad, neglected life, I’d be shocked.

Now, though, car launches – like the one for the new Audi S7 and the Ford Focus ST - have moved to a model where videoing in and iso-driving is the only option, while companies like Mercedes-Benz are doubling down on digital comms for media messaging.

The notion of flying overseas to drive a car is as alien to me at the moment as flying to the moon – it’s potentially doable, but not for a bloody long time.

So there’s nothing for it but to be smart and resourceful, and to find new and cool ways to bring you the same car stuff you know and love – and I reckon we’re doing a great job of that.

It’s been a quieter week out there in the news frontier, but a few big stories still caught the imagination of the whichcar.com.au audiences across the board. Yanks, for example, are obsessed with crossing the US at obscene speeds, while closer to home, readers are keen to find out if we can even cross a state border yet.

There’s a terrific – and slightly harrowing – tale of a test driver crashing a Bugatti Veyron at 400km/h, while the V8-powered Ford Ranger Raptor project has crashed to the ground for the moment.

Tesla, meanwhile, is looking at pivoting its technology to produce a true million-mile battery, as Brabham – using the polar opposite of battery tech – put its first BT62 into a customer’s hands.

On the lighter side, we take a look at a droolworthy car palace worth a cool $30 million, and we check out a far cheaper but no less awesome Nissan Skyline R32 ute that’s up for grabs in New Zealand.

We examine the latest road toll stats in light of COVID-19 restrictions, and take a deep dive into the renewed focus on the viability of hydrogen-fuelled cars for Australia.

May 16 - As the days get shorter, it seems that they are getting a little brighter – nothing like breaking the routine to lift the spirits, that’s for sure!

I managed to ‘officially sneak’ out of the home office for a few hours this week to get behind the wheel of a new car, and it was a giddy rush like I’ve not felt for a while.

I looked (and felt) presentable for the first time in months, and I went somewhere that wasn’t the nature strip across the street or the local deli! It was amazing!

What wasn’t so amazing was just how far off the pace my driving felt, though. The act of driving is a semi-conscious one, and the more you do it, the more effortless it becomes… but having only driven a computer mouse for a few weeks has taken an amazing toll on the finer points of my driving.

And, to be fair, I don’t think I was the only rusty one out there…

Be kind to yourselves as we all ease back into yet another old routine, and give yourselves a few kilometres to get back up to speed. It will come back, I promise!

It’s been another hugely busy week across the WhichCar site, led by a controversial take on the place of the dual-cab ute in our national carpark. We’d love to hear your opinion, actually – you can add a comment at the bottom of the piece.